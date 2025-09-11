Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 7,151 Shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc $KRO

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2,455.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08. Kronos Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $494.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.47 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

