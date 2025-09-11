Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $866,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.73.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

