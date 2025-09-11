Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $135.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

