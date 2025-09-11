Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF $VFQY Position Trimmed by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of VFQY opened at $149.95 on Thursday. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $116.51 and a 1 year high of $150.37. The company has a market cap of $418.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

