Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $33,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,705.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 461,023 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3,824.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 260,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 253,858 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,990,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In related news, CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $233,153.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 334,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,565.85. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Stock Down 3.7%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 2.07.

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Veracyte and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

