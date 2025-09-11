VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.28%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

