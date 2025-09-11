Vicor Corporation $VICR Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vicor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 31,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $366,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,671. This represents a 82.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

