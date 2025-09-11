Vident Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 19,337 Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 713.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE:OMI opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $422.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 26.59% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 492,852 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,617,044.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,100,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,565,285.17. This represents a 3.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,537,852 shares of company stock worth $8,099,544. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

