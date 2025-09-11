Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Stock Holdings Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,632 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.09% of Vipshop worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3,533.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $27,051,000. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,564,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,839,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,307 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

