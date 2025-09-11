Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 4.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

Shares of VST opened at $208.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.92 and its 200-day moving average is $160.65.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

