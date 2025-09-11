Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,841 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vital Farms worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $53.13.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $7,537,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,582,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,135,998.60. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,730.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,700.85. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,701 shares of company stock worth $21,848,836. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

