Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,058 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vontier by 4.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 23.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 5,158.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 71,186 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

