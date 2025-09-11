West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,512,343 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $17,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $255.58 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $352.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

