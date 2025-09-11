Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 160,934 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $128.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. This trade represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

