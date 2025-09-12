131,268 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

