2,600 Shares in Natera, Inc. $NTRA Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Get Natera alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 117.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 114.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $719,480.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,628.48. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $173.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.09. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.