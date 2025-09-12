290,108 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 290,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
