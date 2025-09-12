290,108 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 290,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.