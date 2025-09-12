6,021 Shares in Albany International Corporation $AIN Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Albany International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Albany International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Albany International by 2,241.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Baird R W lowered shares of Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. Albany International Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.06 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.00%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

