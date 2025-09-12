Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Insider Paul Elliott Acquires 5,527,000 Shares

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Elliott bought 5,527,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £497,430.

Active Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Active Energy Group stock opened at GBX 0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £446,614.08, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Active Energy Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 and a 12 month high of GBX 0.79.

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (1.15) EPS for the quarter.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

