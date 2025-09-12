Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Short Interest Update

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 100,500 shares, a growth of 730.6% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.82. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.33) by $4.70.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.