Albany International Corporation $AIN Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 4,899.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.10% of Albany International worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,985,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $1,740,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Albany International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W downgraded Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22. Albany International Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.00%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

See Also

