Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.87 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

