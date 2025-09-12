Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 191.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Woodward news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,096 shares of company stock valued at $759,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.11.

WWD stock opened at $239.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $267.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.05.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

