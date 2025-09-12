Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 82,627 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $110.87 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.96.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.