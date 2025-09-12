Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 919 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 77.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of UFPI opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.