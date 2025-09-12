Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 943 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 42.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

