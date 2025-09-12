Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Insider Alexander Brennan Purchases 60,606 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Brennan bought 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £2,475 per share, for a total transaction of £149,999,850.
Altitude Group Price Performance
Shares of ALT opened at GBX 27.80 on Friday. Altitude Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 and a 12-month high of GBX 36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of £20.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,716.05 and a beta of 1.25.
About Altitude Group
