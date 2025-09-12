Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Insider Alexander Brennan Purchases 60,606 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Brennan bought 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £2,475 per share, for a total transaction of £149,999,850.

Get Altitude Group alerts:

Altitude Group Price Performance

Shares of ALT opened at GBX 27.80 on Friday. Altitude Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 and a 12-month high of GBX 36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of £20.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,716.05 and a beta of 1.25.

About Altitude Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.