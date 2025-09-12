American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 3,280.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.25% of American Superconductor worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 27.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of AMSC opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. American Superconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.31 and a beta of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $494,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,919.96. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 100,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $5,495,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,183,134 shares in the company, valued at $64,468,971.66. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

