Amundi Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Amundi grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 1,426.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 146.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 329.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 80.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.50. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $184.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

