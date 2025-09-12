Amundi Sells 36,493 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Amundi lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,493 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 164.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,998,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,111.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,660.45. This trade represents a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.