Analyzing Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 13 21 3 2.68 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus price target of $180.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 9.57% 7.54% 6.13% Global Technologies 17.88% -153.32% 7.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Global Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $25.79 billion 9.80 $1.64 billion $1.74 89.47 Global Technologies $1.06 million N/A $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Global Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

