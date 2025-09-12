Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 21,203 Shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 21,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256, for a total value of £266,309.68.

Get Cohort alerts:

Andrew Stephen Thomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 48,961 shares of Cohort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,743, for a total value of £853,390.23.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 51,141 shares of Cohort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,743, for a total value of £891,387.63.

Cohort Stock Performance

CHRT stock opened at GBX 1,326 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,391.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,364.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company has a market cap of £604.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,996.61 and a beta of 0.56. Cohort plc has a twelve month low of GBX 800 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,796.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cohort ( LON:CHRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 54.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohort had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 price target on shares of Cohort in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,630.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRT

Cohort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

The Group is split into two segments:

Communications and Intelligence

– EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.