Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

