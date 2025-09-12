Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

