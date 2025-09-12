Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.48. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

