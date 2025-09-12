AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,964.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,996.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,889.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

