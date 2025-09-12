AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 283.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $4,740,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,068,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 615,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 342.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 616,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 456,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 373,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.07. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 66,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $563,710.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 600,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,407.62. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 32,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $272,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 177,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,117. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,913 shares of company stock worth $7,976,409. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

