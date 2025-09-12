ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Receives $7.13 Average PT from Analysts

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.1250.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARKO. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ARKO and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of ARKO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in ARKO in the second quarter valued at $181,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of ARKO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ARKO by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ARKO during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ARKO during the second quarter worth $88,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARKO stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.12 million, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. ARKO has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ARKO had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 0.18%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Research analysts expect that ARKO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. ARKO’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

