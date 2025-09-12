Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 52,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 108,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Atlantic International Stock Up 10.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $251.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN – Free Report) by 112.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Atlantic International worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Atlantic International Company Profile

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

