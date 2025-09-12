Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 1,676.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.14% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $370,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

