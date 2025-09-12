Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $271,000 Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,897,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 819,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 433,511 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 116,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,806 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

