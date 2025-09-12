Birgit Behrendt Acquires 102 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt acquired 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,074 per share, for a total transaction of £1,095.48.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

RR opened at GBX 1,099.50 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 and a one year high of GBX 537.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,037.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 879.14. The company has a market capitalization of £94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 15.74 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,245 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 to GBX 1,101 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,220 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,188.67.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

