Birgit Behrendt Acquires 102 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt acquired 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,074 per share, for a total transaction of £1,095.48.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
RR opened at GBX 1,099.50 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 and a one year high of GBX 537.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,037.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 879.14. The company has a market capitalization of £94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 15.74 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
