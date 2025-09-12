Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,090 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,209,000 after purchasing an additional 79,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bread Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,320,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 409,877 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 728,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,468,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after buying an additional 160,580 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $68.01.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

