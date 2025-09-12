Brokerages Set Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) PT at $25.59

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.5938.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,782,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,624,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Curbline Properties by 3,409.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after buying an additional 1,391,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 1,130.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,504,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after buying an additional 1,382,630 shares during the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

