Brokerages Set Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price at $157.00

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.1111.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $915,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,785. The trade was a 49.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $196.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $199.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $120.90.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.