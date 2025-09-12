Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SMRI opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

