Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 464.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8,363.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 204,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 123,855 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

