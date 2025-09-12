Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.31.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1%

M&T Bank stock opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.82. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total value of $2,996,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,448.14. This represents a 45.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,899.88. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,612. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,214.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

