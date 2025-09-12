Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 1,465 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

