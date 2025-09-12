Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $246.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

